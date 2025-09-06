Dodgers, Orioles Start Time Announced Following Saturday’s Weather Delay
The second game of the series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles will be delayed due to inclement weather.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:20 p.m. PST/7:20 p.m EST . A pregame ceremony has been moved to 6:40 p.m. EST/3:40 p.m. PST.
The Dodgers are looking to snap a disappointing four-game losing skid with ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto on the mound.
The right-hander is tossing a 2.82 ERA on the year, hurling 167 strikeouts to just 48 walks. During his most recent outing, he tied a career-high, delivering 10 punch-outs over seven innings of work.
Many around the team, as well as the greater baseball world, have discussed why they believe that the Dodgers have been slumping recently, but veteran infielder Miguel Rojas spoke on what he believes is wrong with the team lately.
“I feel like, as an offense, we’re putting a little bit too much pressure on ourselves, because we feel the necessity of winning. And we’re really forgetting about the most important part, which is playing for each other and having some joy when we play this game,” Rojas said.
Since the All-Star break, the Dodgers are 20-24, and barely resemble the dominant defending champions that were once rumbling through the baseball world.
With injuries, slumps, and sometimes, a lack of luck playing into their struggles, Rojas continued on about his point that his team is losing focus on what started their respective baseball journeys years ago: the joy of the game.
“This is my personal opinion. I feel like ever since we started playing poorly a couple months ago, the pressure and frustration has been building up on the team. And I don’t see anybody smiling and having a good time. We all know, when you’re losing baseball games it’s not that fun. But I feel like we have to find a way to put everything in perspective. We’re still in first place. We’re still two games ahead of the Padres. We should be able to have some fun while we’re playing the game, and kind of relax a little bit more. Because I think when this team is together like that, we’re really hard to beat.”
