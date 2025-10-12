Dodgers to Make Big Change to NLCS Roster, Reveals Manager
The Dodgers are headed to Milwaukee, where they will face the Brewers in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series on Monday evening.
As they prepare for their first seven-game series of the postseason, the Dodgers are likely to make changes to their NLCS roster — in particular regarding the pitching staff.
While there are numerous factors to consider, the Dodgers will likely add a pitcher to the roster,Roberts said to the media Saturday before knowing the result of the Brewers-Cubs Game 5 later that day.
"Now you're talking about a potential seven-game series versus a potential five-game series," Roberts said. "So, now obviously pitching becomes more paramount. I don't know exactly how the roster is going to look, but I think with a seven-game series and then you layer on the potential opponent, it's going to look a little bit different."
If the Dodgers do add a pitcher, it won't be reliever Tanner Scott, who exited the NL Division Series with a lower body injury. Scott, who general manager Brandon Gomes said would need one to two weeks to recover, will not be eligible to return to the Dodgers' roster for the NLCS because of his removal from the NLDS roster.
The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett named second baseman Hyeseong Kim and outfielder Justin Dean as two potential players who could be replaced by a pitcher.
Kim and Dean have both only made appearances this postseason as pinch runners, with each scoring runs in the Dodgers' 2-1 win over the Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS.
One player who could be a likely addition for the Dodgers is reliever Edgardo Henriquez, who was on the team's Wild Card roster before being removed for the NLDS.
Henriquez saw limited action in the Wild Card round, entering the eighth inning of Game 1 before being promptly removed after giving up back-to-back walks and a single.
Roberts alluded to making other NLCS roster moves, which could also include adjusting how the team is approaching the catcher position. With Will Smith healthy enough to contribute, either Ben Rortvedt or Dalton Rushing could be removed from the NLCS roster.
The Dodgers will reveal their NLCS roster Monday morning at 8 a.m. PT.
