Dodgers' Tommy Edman Won't Return for Revenge Series vs Cardinals
While everyone is waiting for Tommy Edman to make his debut in blue, it looks like the talented utility player won't be able to return in time to face his old club, the St. Louis Cardinals.
During an appearance on MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gave an update on the recently acquired Edman.
“I think the hope is that he’ll be with us Monday when we get home," Roberts said. "Looking at the calendar, I’m sure Tommy wanted to play against his hold club. But the rehab process, where he didn’t play any defense basically this year, we wanted to get his legs under him. The rehab process kicks him to Monday. That’s kind of the hope.”
Edman was one of two big names acquired by the Dodgers in a massive three-team trade with the Chicago White Sox and the Cardinals, where Los Angeles received Edman, Michael Kopech, and minor league right-hander Oliver Gonzalez.
In exchange, the Cardinals received right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, outfielder Tommy Pham, and cash considerations, and the White Sox received utility player Miguel Vargas, infield prospect Jeral Perez, infield prospect Alexander Albertus, and either an additional player or cash considerations.
While Edman is a talented player, he hasn't played Major League Baseball since 2023. He has been out all season recovering from wrist surgery and a recent ankle sprain. Fortunately, Edman has been on a rehabilitation assignment with the Dodgers' Triple-A affiliate Oklahoma City and is expected to make his return in the near future.
A standout player for the Stanford Cardinals, Edman started every game at shortstop his junior year. He batted .286 with 24 RBIs, and led the team in runs (35), hits (61), triples (4), and stolen bases (8) across 54 games. He was named to the Pac-12 Conference first team.
Edman was selected by the Cardinals in the sixth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. After some years in minor league, Edman would make his debut on June 8, 2019, where he would become a constant in St. Louis' starting lineup.
Across five seasons with the Cardinals, Edman maintained a .265 batting average while hitting 53 home runs and 222 RBI. He also stole 106 bases
In 2021, Edman won the Gold Glove Award, and was awarded a Fielding Bible Award in 2022, recognizing him as the best multi-position player that year.
Hopefully, Edman will bring the same consistency and defensive prowess to the Dodgers that he brought to the Cardinals.
