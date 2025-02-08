Dodgers Top Outfield Prospect Compared to 30-Homer All-Star Slugger
Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Josue De Paula ranks No. 20 in the top 100 MLB prospects for 2025, according to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel.
De Paula signed with the Dodgers for $400,000 in the 2022 international signing class. The right fielder made a strong debut in the Dominican Summer League.
McDaniel compared De Paula to All-Star slugger Yordan Alvarez, who also hailed from the international market.
"He has continued to post after that loud debut, splitting his 2024 season between Low-A and High-A, and my 'reminds me of' isn't made up; a rival team compared him to Yordan Alvarez," McDaniel wrote. "If you scoff because De Paula only hit 10 homers last year, go check Alvarez's minor league track record."
McDaniel does note there is some downside to De Paula's play, but his power bat should fit well into the Dodgers' offense.
"The downside of that comp is De Paula doesn't offer much in terms of speed, defense, or arm. The upside is that he isn't just raw power projection; he's also an above average hitter with plus pitch selection and current plus in-game power, though he hasn't fully leaned into pulling and lifting the ball as much as he probably will in a few years."
De Paula, 19, reached High-A level in 2024. De Paula's 10 homers in 74 games mirrored Alvarez's 12 home runs in 90 games during his second minor-league season.
De Paula led Class-A in on-base percentage (.404) last season. He is predicted to make his MLB debut in 2026.
The Dodgers front office has engineered one of the best offseasons in baseball. The defending champions continued to garner talent, highlighting the Dodgers' effort to return to the Fall Classic a second consecutive season.
Despite focusing on building the organization currently, the Dodgers have maintained a focus on the future as well. De Paula is the latest example of the up and comings stars in the Dodgers' farm system.
