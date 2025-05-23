Dodgers Top Pitching Prospect Named Most Likely Trade Candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have 14 pitchers on the injured list. While the 2024 season appeared to be the unluckiest for the Dodgers in regards to the health of their pitching staff, the early injuries in the 2025 season only proves there is more cause for concern.
The Dodgers made aggressive pursuits last offseason in hopes of acquiring a plethora of pitching talent — which the defending champions certainly did — but there still is a sense of uncertainty with the starting rotation and the bullpen as the season progresses.
The myriad injuries make things difficult in terms of who is on the trade block for the Dodgers as the deadline approaches. Depending on how the injury situation plays out, it would certainly dictate whether president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman is willing to part ways with some younger arms.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller believes top pitching prospect Nick Frasso is the most likely trade candidate for the Dodgers at this summer's deadline.
"If that's the case, calling up Nick Frasso probably makes more sense than trading him away," Miller writes. "But after he missed the entire 2024 season to recover from shoulder surgery, the 26-year-old right hander has spent the first few weeks of this season building up his stamina at Triple-A Oklahoma City, going north of 80 pitches in each of his last two outings."
Frasso has a 5.73 ERA and 1.67 WHIP across seven minor league starts this season, and Miller suggests he is a good trade piece for the Dodgers.
"Physically, he's just about ready for his big league debut, but whether he has the goods to become a part of the Dodgers rotation is questionable at best, his level of dominance on the mound nowhere near what it was pre-surgery," Miler adds. "Certainly worthy of a flyer for a lot of other teams, though."
