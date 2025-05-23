Dodgers' Blake Snell Makes Shocking Admission About Injury
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell made just two starts before landing on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.
The two-time Cy Young winner headlined the Dodgers' offseason by signing a five-year, $182 million deal with the defending champions less than a month after the World Series. The signing of Snell signaled the Dodgers were looking to build another championship roster — only this time, without such a depleted rotation.
The Dodgers looked to acquire as much pitching talent as possible given the limited options the team had by the time the postseason arrived. In October, the Dodgers were left with three starting pitchers and an overworked bullpen thanks to a slew of injuries to the pitching staff.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman admitted the Dodgers' aggressive pursuits of pitching talent last winter was, in part, to combat any injuries.
Lo and behold, the southpaw who was pegged to be the Dodgers' ace for the 2025 season, was the first starter to land on the IL. Snell, who has been sidelined since April 6, made a shocking admission about his injury.
“I probably should have stopped throwing before Opening Day but I just wanted to pitch so bad," Snell recently told AM 570 Sports. "It's tough, we want to compete. You want to play and, you know, new to being a Dodger, I just want to show everyone how great I am and what I can be. Got a little too far ahead of myself. Looking forward to getting back.”
Snell was transferred to the 60-day IL last weekend as Clayton Kershaw was activated, and there is currently no timeline for his return. Nevertheless, the left-hander provided a positive update.
"The pain is finally going away," Snell said. "I haven't played catch without pain in probably since we were in Japan. I'm pretty excited about that. Just feels good to finally play catch again and be able to work on something."
