Dodgers Could Target Former Astros, Red Sox Superstar in Free Agency, Says Insider
Boston Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the team last winter, but the contract includes opt-outs the first two seasons. Bregman is expected to test free agency this offseason.
More news: Dodgers Linked to Potential $600 Million Superstar Headed for Free Agency
This is where the Los Angeles Dodgers come in, according to MLB insider Jim Bowden.
"His free-agent market should be even more robust than last offseason with the Red Sox joined by the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies and even the Dodgers; he would be an upgrade for all of them at the hot corner," Bowden writes.
The Dodgers were also linked to another All-Star third baseman last winter in Nolan Arenado. Though the team never publicly expressed interest in Arenado, the 10-time Gold Glove winner made it clear L.A. was his preferred trade destination.
Nevertheless, the Dodgers penciled in Max Muncy as their starting third baseman for the 2025 season. While the Dodgers could pursue Bregman like Bowden suggests, another MLB insider believes Muncy will remain the team's third baseman next season, or at least for the start of 2026.
“I do (think he’s back next season) And I mean, picking up $10 million is a no-brainer,” Bob Nightengale said to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. “I would think they just simply do that, and then play it by ear and see what happens after the end of 2026. He loves it there, obviously. They love him. So I don’t see Muncy going anywhere.”
Going based on numbers, Bregman surpasses Muncy in just about every category. Bregman is hitting .297 with 11 home runs, 35 runs batted in and an OPS of .935. Meanwhile, Muncy is hitting .205 with three home runs, 19 RBIs, and a .659 OPS.
Bregman ranks positively in Outs Above Average, where as Muncy does not. The Dodgers are not afraid to part ways with longtime players, as evidenced by the Chris Taylor, Austin Barnes cuts.
L.A. is also not afraid to spend money, but the situation at third base remains a mystery for now.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Doesn't Know When Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow Will Return
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.