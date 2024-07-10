Dodgers' Top Shortstop Target Unlikely to Be Traded at Deadline: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be one of the more active teams at the upcoming MLB trade deadline. With the July 30 trade deadline looming, the Dodgers are in a position where they need to make a move to separate themselves from the top teams in the majors.
While the Dodgers have been linked to many of the top available targets, the possibility of one popularly discussed trade target being available may not be as certain as it once seemed.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers' pursuit of Blue Jays All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette may be unlikely.
"I don't think they'll trade him. I mean as embarrassing as the seasons been for the Blue Jays, and they're probably the most underachieving team the last few years, you still have Bichette and Guerrero one more year. Bichette, big name, he's done some nice things offensively — defensively, he's struggled big time. And, let's face it, when the Dodgers are making moves for the World Series, last thing you want is for a young shortstop to kick some balls around come playoff time — that's where Rojas sticks in. No matter what he does offensively, a guy that is that key, defensively. So I think it's possible, but unlikely. I'm not sure the Blue Jays will even trade them."
It's no secret the Dodgers may need an everyday shortstop, and Bichette would have been a perfect player for a star-studded team like Los Angeles. The Dodgers could always make the call for Bichette, but according to Nightengale, the Blue Jays may seem hesitant to trade arguably their best player.
Bichette is not having the best of seasons. He is slashing .223/.276/.322 with a .598 OPS, four home runs, 30 RBI, and 67 hits in 77 games and 301 at-bats. His defense has also slipped a bit this season, so it could be in the Dodgers' best interest that the Blue Jays aren't willing to move on from him with one season of team control left.