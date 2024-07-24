Dodgers' Trade Deadline Plans Revealed by ESPN Insider
The trade deadline is less than a week away and the rumors are heating up for the Los Angeles Dodgers and who they might be interested in.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman wants to bring in an impact player who can help the team down the stretch and into the postseason.
According to ESPN's Major League Baseball insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers "are healing at the right time." Still, they are looking to fill their biggest needs with big names. However, they have moved from looking at shortstops to focusing on a starting pitcher and at least one outfielder.
They can find capable options at both positions. As far as the outfield goes, they are looking at Chicago's (White Sox) Luis Robert Jr. and Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena. Arozarena has the personality and postseason experience to fit in with this Dodgers team.
Los Angeles has been reportedly attached to pitchers like Garrett Crochet of the White Sox and Tarik Skubal of the Detroit Tigers. Passan says the Dodgers "can also play in every pitching sandbox" and threw out names like Detroit's Jack Flaherty and Texas' Nathan Eovaldi.
Flaherty grew up down the road from Dodger Stadium in Burbank and went to Harvard-Westlake in Studio City. It would be the ultimate homecoming for him while Eovaldi has already been a Dodger. L.A. selected him in the 11th round of the 2008 draft and he pitched in parts of two seasons with the Dodgers in 2011 and 2012. He went 2-8 in 16 starts.
The Dodgers have a deep farm system and are showing that with rookie pitchers making their debuts and they have one more thing other executives are envious of.
"They've got money," one executive said to Passan, "and most of us don't."