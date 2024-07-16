Longtime Dodgers Trade Target Could Wind Up in Los Angeles at Deadline
Could the Los Angeles Dodgers finally end up acquiring Randy Arozarena before this year's MLB trade deadline?
The Dodgers have held an interest in the 2023 All-Star outfielder, but have yet to consummate a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to acquire him. With the team's current need for help in the outfield, Arozarena appears to be a natural fit.
ESPN MLB Insider Buster Olney believes the Dodgers could get a deal done for Arozarena, especially since the Dodgers and Rays have been trade partners multiple times recently, including in the Tyler Glasnow trade.
“The Rays, even when they're at their best, they're always managing payroll," Olney told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "And we know that the Dodgers and the Rays can make trades. They speak the same language — through the years that has been the case. I do think that if someone comes in and wants to get Arozarena and is willing to pay the price, they will move him because that's what they do. They turn over their roster, they always try to stay one step ahead of their payroll challenges… I do think that they will listen to other teams that will talk about Randy.”
Arozarena has had a relatively down year as a hitter, slashing .202/.309/.362 with 12 home runs and 31 RBIs. His numbers have improved greatly as of late though. After averaging below .200 in April and May, Arozarena averaged .291 from the plate in the June and .244 in July.
Even with some of his struggles earlier in the year, the Dodgers still need help in the outfield. The need has been magnified with the injury to Jason Heyward, who last played on July 4. Recently, Chris Taylor has gotten lots of playing time, but is still hitting .156 on the year.
If the Dodgers don't go after Arozarena, there are other outfielders like Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward and Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. expected to be available.