Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow Could Come Back Sooner Than Expected
The Los Angeles Dodgers are close to adding Tyler Glasnow back to the starting rotation. The right-handed pitcher was sidelined at the end of April.
He was dealing with shoulder inflammation, a serious problem for any pitcher, requiring a break from throwing the baseball.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts initially described the injury as minor and one that shouldn't keep him out for a long period of time.
Glasnow said the injury came as a result of him changing his pitching delivery. He made the change to avoid elbow issues, which he battled last season.
As time went on, the inflammation didn't get better and resulted in an extended stint on the injured list.
More than a month later, Glasnow started throwing again during a bullpen session in early June, but he felt tightness after pitching.
He took some time off and then started throwing again, feeling good enough to make a rehabilitation start on Sunday.
According to Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register, there will be a few more rehab starts before he returns.
"Roberts has said he expects Glasnow to make at least three rehab starts. But he indicated the right-hander does not have to be fully built up before rejoining the starting rotation," Plunkett writes.
In his start for Triple-A, he threw 48 pitches, 22 of which were strikes, while giving up no runs and striking out one.
If his next two outings go well, Glasnow could return at the end of June or the start of July.
Glasnow is just one of many pitchers that the Dodgers lost to injuries. He made five starts this season, racking up a 4.50 ERA in 18 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts.
Upon his return, the Dodgers will get a front-of-the-rotation starter that will be key to their title defense campaign.
