Dodgers Linked to $15 Million Starting Pitcher as Potential Trade Deadline Addition
The Los Angeles Dodgers are moving right along in 2025 at the top of the National League West, but with the trade deadline looming, it is always worth considering ways to further improve as teams around the rest of the baseball world start to establish themselves as potential contenders.
Pitching has been one of the biggest weak spots for L.A. due to the lack of depth and constant injuries this season, but a way to add more talent to the pitching roster instead of waiting for more arms to recover is by way of the trade deadline.
MLB insider Jake Mintz of Yahoo Sports theorized a few different ways the Dodgers can improve as the season approaches the halfway mark, and one of those options is right-hander Erick Fedde of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Fedde is enjoying his first full season as a member of the Cardinals, throwing a 3.54 ERA across 15 starts. He has tossed 55 strikeouts to 36 walks along with an ERA+ of 116, ranking him 16 percent better than the average qualified pitcher.
At 32 years old, the Las Vegas, NV native may not demand such a high return, but for a team like the Dodgers, the main priority is having talented pitchers available for October. Should the right deal present itself withouth L.A. giving up too much, fans shouldn't be surprised if president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman pulls the trigger.
Fedde has a four-pitch arsenal of a sinker, cutter, sweeper, and change-up, and although his most-used offering is the sinker, his most effective pitch is his sweeper. Opposing batters are only hitting an average of .194 against Fedde's sweeper, which is up from last year's .165 average.
Although Fedde has an average fastball velocity of 93.1 mph, ranking him in just the 29th percentile of qualified pitchers, he has among the best fastball run value in baseball, grading out in the 92nd percentile of active pitchers.
If the right deal can be made with St. Louis and the Dodgers don't give up considerable prospect capital, another consistent arm could be exactly what L.A. needs down the stretch.
