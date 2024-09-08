Dodgers’ Tyler Glasnow Takes Huge Step in Recovery
Time is running out before the 2024 MLB regular season comes to an end, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are well aware that there is only a limited amount for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow to return.
Glasnow was placed on the injured list on Aug. 16 due to tendinitis in his right elbow. This was his second time on IL after missing time in June due to a back injury. He has been making progress in his rehab and throwing program, and the plan is for him to complete a "more aggressive" bullpen session.
“He’s getting off the mound and he’ll probably have a more aggressive bullpen session [this week], but we just gotta know, we gotta get going,” Roberts said, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “We only have so much time before he [can] get built up and he’s pitching in major league games. Time is certainly of the essence.”
Even as he advances in his throwing program and bullpen sessions, Glasnow will likely still have to make a rehab start before returning to the Dodgers. The only problem is the season ends in three weeks, offering little time for Glasnow to accomplish all this and be ready for postseason pitching.
The right-hander did complete his first bullpen session since going on the IL.
The Dodgers and Glasnow have been optimistic that he can return in time, but Roberts has now acknowledged time is running short. Glasnow, who was traded to Los Angeles last December and signed with the team on a five-year, $136.5 million contract is 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA and 168 strikeouts. He made his first MLB All-Star team this season.
The primary reason for optimism is Glasnow was seen throwing off the mound Saturday for the first time since landing on IL, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
The Dodgers also have multiple other pitchers they remain uncertain of. Los Angeles placed Gavin Stone on the IL Friday due to shoulder inflammation, and he will not grab a baseball for at least 10 days. The Dodgers are unsure of if he will return this season.
Starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw is also on the injured list due to a bone spur in his toe. Kershaw exited Friday's game last week because of the injury and is now on the IL for the second time this season.