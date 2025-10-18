Dodgers 'Unlikely' to Pursue Padres Star in Free Agency: Report
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes the Los Angeles Dodgers will steer clear of upcoming free agent Dylan Cease during the offseason.
Cease has spent the last two seasons with the Padres, though his contract is set to run out five days after the World Series. The right-hander had a solid maiden season in San Diego, posting a 3.47 ERA through 189.1 innings and striking out 224 batters, though was much less consistent in 2025.
This past season, his ERA ballooned to 4.55, and while he still struck out more than 200 batters, he also posted a career-high 12 losses.
"The list of teams that could pursue Cease is lengthy; after all, nearly every club could use another solid starter in its rotation," wrote Feinsand. "Two teams unlikely to be in the mix are the Dodgers and Yankees, who have a plethora of starters and will likely focus their attention elsewhere, but other big-market teams could make a push for Cease."
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Slammed for 'Over-Managing' in NLCS
The Dodgers' rotation massively improved following the 2024 season, with Blake Snell joining the Dodgers' ranks and Emmet Sheehan and Shohei Ohtani also returning from their respective injuries. Additionally, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and Tyler Glasnow were all exceptional during 2025.
The Dodgers will retain all of those pitchers but Kershaw for 2026, and with Roki Sasaki's role still not entirely determined for next season, the Dodgers definitely have other issues to worry about in their team.
What Should the Dodgers do in Free Agency?
There are two key positions for the Dodgers to worry about in free agency: Third base and left field.
Current third baseman Max Muncy has a $10 million mutual option for the 2026 season on his contract, and the Dodgers could move on from him if the right conditions present themselves. Muncy will be 36 at the beginning of next season, and the Dodgers could be in the mix for Japanese superstar Munetaka Murakami, who plays the same position.
The Dodgers could always keep Muncy as a backup if they land Murakami, however $10 million is a steep price for a job 24-year-old No. 4 prospect Alex Freeland could do.
More news: Dodgers' Will Smith Provides Major Injury Update Amid NLCS
As for the outfield, the simple choice for the Dodgers is to move for Chicago Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker. The Dodgers are almost certain to pass on giving Michael Conforto another contract this offseason, so why not shoot for the moon?
Tucker is one of baseball's premier sluggers, and easily the most valuable player in this winter's class. Tucker would slot into right field, and Teoscar Hernandez could reclaim left, where he played during the Dodgers' World Series run in 2024.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.