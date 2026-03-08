Shohei Ohtani Praised by San Francisco Giants CEO

When Shohei Ohtani became a free agent for the first time in his MLB career it was a process shrouded in secrecy. It of course ended with Ohtani signing a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in what was a record deal at the time.

By all accounts Ohtani chose the Dodgers over fellow finalists Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels. But his list of serious suitors also included the Chicago Cubs and San Francisco Giants.

When appearing on the "Dan Patrick Show," Giants president and CEO Larry Baer shared the team was on board with Ohtani's contract terms and though they came up short to the Dodgers, he views him as a positive presence for the game.

"We were in on Ohtani. We had Shohei sitting just across the water here in the ballpark, trying to woo him. ... We were going to let him pitch and hit.



"Our salary and deal was pretty much the same as the Dodgers. The agents for him at the time at CAA, they basically set out the deal, and we would've played along with that deal.



"Look, we understand everything. He was in Southern California, he's one of one, he's a unicorn, he's amazing and he's good for the sport."

When Ohtani signed his long-term contract and it was revealed to include $680 million in deferred salary, most assumed that was at the Dodgers' behest. However, president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman explained such a contract structure was proposed by Ohtani's representatives.

One of the caveats being that the Dodgers would use their present-day savings to further strengthen the roster. Friedman has certainly carried out that commitment, which he's also described as wanting to reward Dodgers fans for their continued support.

The Dodgers again are projected to have a payroll that exceeds $400 million during the 2026 season.

Larry Baer doesn't resent Dodgers

Baer's praise of Ohtani is in line with an overall sentiment he shared about the Dodgers organization.

Baer is aligned with the likes of Philadelphia Phillies All-Star Bryce Harper, and San Diego Padres teammates Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr., in not believing the Dodgers have ruined baseball with their aggressive spending.

Furthermore, Baer believes the longstanding rivalry between the Giants and Dodgers doesn't live on hate but rather a healthy competitive spirit between the teams. He also revealed former Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley was instrumental in the Giants remaining in California rather than relocating to Tampa, Fla.