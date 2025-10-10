MLB Insider Sends Warning to Dodgers' Opponents Walking Shohei Ohtani to Face Mookie Betts

In Mookie Betts’ career, 23 times a batter was intentionally walked in order to face him.

Twice with David Ortiz; 21 times with Shohei Ohtani, including yesterday.

Sooner or later, teams will learn that the man is clutch:

.526

10-for-19

5 Doubles

1 HR

3 walks

Sac Fly

18 RBI