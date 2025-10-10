MLB Insider Sends Warning to Dodgers' Opponents Walking Shohei Ohtani to Face Mookie Betts
The Dodgers won a thrilling Game 4 over the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday night, clinching their spot in the NL Championship Series in which they will face the winner of the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Cubs, who play a winner-take-all Game 5 on Saturday.
At one point Thursday night, it looked like the Dodgers might be headed back to Philadelphia for a Game 5 of their own. After reliever Emmet Sheehan let up the first run of the game off a double by Nick Castellanos in the top of the seventh inning, the pressure was officially on for the Dodgers offense.
Luckily for LA, the Phillies' lead did not last long. Christopher Sanchez, who started for the Phillies and pitched 6.1 innings and five strikeouts, was removed in the seventh inning after walking Alex Call and surrendering a single to Kiké Hernandez. Reliever Jhoan Duran entered the game for Sanchez, and Andy Pages grounded out, advancing Hernandez and pinch-runner Justin Dean.
With runners on third and second, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate, but did not get a chance to work his magic. Instead, the Phillies opted to intentionally walk the dominant hitter, loading the bases with two outs.
Unfortunately for Philadelphia, behind Ohtani in the batting order was shortstop Mookie Betts, who is an elite hitter in his own right — especially after a batter is intentionally walked in front of him.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, Betts has put together a jaw-dropping stat line after a batter was intentionally walked in order to face him.
Betts bats .526 with five doubles, a home run, three walks and 18 RBIs in this situation, and Thursday night was no different. While he didn't get a hit, Betts took a ball on a full count to earn a walk and bring Dean in to tie the game.
The Dodgers' second and winning run of the night came after a bunt from Pages that was misfielded by Phillies pitcher Orion Kerkering, with Hyeseong Kim scoring the winning run off the error.
The Dodgers' luxury of having one of the best lineups in baseball is evident, as Betts proved on Thursday night. Betts finished with one hit, a single in the sixth inning, but his most memorable at-bat of the game will be the one where hit bat stayed still.
