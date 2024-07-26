Dodgers vs Astros: Freddie Freeman Scratched, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More
Dodgers All-Star Freddie Freeman was scratched from the starting lineup Friday afternoon, and manager Dave Roberts told reporters in Houston the first baseman headed back to Southern California to be with his family. Cavan Biggio is starting at first base in tonight's game against the Houston Astros instead.
Freeman’s wife, Chelsea, posted an Instagram story Wednesday that their son, Maximus, was dealing with a health issue that kept them in the emergency room until 3:30 a.m. Freeman played against the San Francisco Giants and traveled with the team to Houston, but now is headed home.
Here's what else you need to know about the opener of the three-game series:
How to Watch
• Time: 5 p.m. PT
• Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston
• TV: Apple TV+ (subscriber only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers +114/Astros -135
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
The Dodgers are 6-1 since the All-Star break, giving them plenty of momentum headed into the 2017 World Series revenge game. Gavin Stone takes the hill with a 9-3 record and a 3.19 ERA, while Framber Valdez's past struggles against the Dodgers (0-1 with a 7.71 ERA) could tilt the advantage towards L.A. A solid night from the rookie Stone would put the Dodgers in the driver's seat.
More
• The Dodgers own the second-best record in the NL, behind the Philadelphia Phillies (64-38),
four games back of the No. 1 seed in the National League
• Ahmed and Ohtani went back-to-back in the eighth inning Thursday, the eighth occurrence of back-to-back homers by the Dodgers this season. That's tied for 13th all-time in Dodgers history.
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani is hitting .319 (38-for-119) with 26 runs scored, 112 homers, two triples, eight doubles and 28 RBI in the leadoff spot since Mookie Betts was injured on June 16.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
