Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Brewers: Dodgers Demote Pitcher, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Apr 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Landon Knack reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Dodgers optioned Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the fourth time this season ahead of Game 3 of the Dodgers' four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

Tuesday, Knack notched his first career save, firing four innings of one-run baseball with two strikeouts. That helped preserve the Dodgers' bullpen in advance of Walker Buehler's return from the injured list. The 30-year-old right-hander starts for the first time since June 18.

Here's what else you need to know about today's game:

How to Watch

  • Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
  • Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
  • TV: SportsNet LA
  • Radio: 570 in Los Angeles

Odds

• Moneyline: Brewers -105 / Dodgers -115

Over/under: 8.5

• All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

Milwaukee's Frankie Montas has struggled lately, giving up 10 earned runs in his last 13.1 innings. With the Dodgers' offense firing on all cylinders, including a five-run inning on Tuesday, expect L.A. to take advantage early. Buehler will be the key variable, and it'll be interesting to see how he performs after his time off.

More

• Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernandez went 1-for-3 and scored a run last night and has now hit safely in eight of 11 games in the month of August. He is slashing .325/.378/.525 with five doubles, one homer and eight RBIs.

• The month of August has been Mookie Betts’ most prolific month on the calendar. For his career, Betts is hitting .330 with 60 homers and 166 RBI — all monthly highs.

• Buehler is facing the Brewers for the third time in his career, and the first time at American Family Field.

• Shohei Ohtani needs 27 total bases to become the 52nd player in Dodger history to reach the 300+ total base mark in a single season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

Published
J.P. Hoornstra

J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra writes and edits Major League Baseball content for Inside the Dodgers, and is the author of 'The 50 Greatest Dodger Games Of All Time.' He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News