Dodgers vs Brewers: Dodgers Demote Pitcher, How to Watch, Odds, Prediction, and More
The Dodgers optioned Landon Knack to Triple-A Oklahoma City for the fourth time this season ahead of Game 3 of the Dodgers' four-game set against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.
Tuesday, Knack notched his first career save, firing four innings of one-run baseball with two strikeouts. That helped preserve the Dodgers' bullpen in advance of Walker Buehler's return from the injured list. The 30-year-old right-hander starts for the first time since June 18.
Here's what else you need to know about today's game:
How to Watch
- Time: 5:10 p.m. PT
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers -105 / Dodgers -115
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
Milwaukee's Frankie Montas has struggled lately, giving up 10 earned runs in his last 13.1 innings. With the Dodgers' offense firing on all cylinders, including a five-run inning on Tuesday, expect L.A. to take advantage early. Buehler will be the key variable, and it'll be interesting to see how he performs after his time off.
More
• Dodgers third baseman Kiké Hernandez went 1-for-3 and scored a run last night and has now hit safely in eight of 11 games in the month of August. He is slashing .325/.378/.525 with five doubles, one homer and eight RBIs.
• The month of August has been Mookie Betts’ most prolific month on the calendar. For his career, Betts is hitting .330 with 60 homers and 166 RBI — all monthly highs.
• Buehler is facing the Brewers for the third time in his career, and the first time at American Family Field.
• Shohei Ohtani needs 27 total bases to become the 52nd player in Dodger history to reach the 300+ total base mark in a single season.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER