Dodgers vs Brewers: Mookie Betts Sits, How to Watch, Prediction and More
The Dodgers' lead in the National League West is down to 2.5 games, the smallest it's been since April. The Milwaukee Brewers are looking to split the four-game series with a rare Thursday morning game on the West Coast.
The Dodgers will look to take three of four without Mookie Betts, who's getting a routine day off.
Jason Heyward is starting in right field. Here's what else you need to know ahead of the 11:10 game:
How to Watch
- Time: 11:10 a.m. PT
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee
- TV: SportsNet LA
- Radio: 570 in Los Angeles
Odds
• Moneyline: Brewers +114 / Dodgers -135
• Over/under: 8
Prediction
The Dodgers will start Jack Flaherty, who holds a 9-5 record with a 2.97 ERA and 150 strikeouts this season. Despite giving up four earned runs in his last start, Flaherty remains a top-of-the-rotation stopper. The Brewers will counter with Tobias Myers, sporting a 6-5 record with a 2.79 ERA. Myers has been impressive lately, allowing just two earned runs in his last 16.1 innings. Expect a low-scoring game with bats slow to recover from playing twice in less than 24 hours.
More
• Flaherty has a 3.09 ERA with 17 strikeouts across 11.2 innings since joining the Dodgers.
• Freddie Freeman is two games away from reaching 2,000 career games played, and Mookie Betts is one RBI away from 800.
• Shohei Ohtani stole his 35th base of the season last night and joined Alex Rodriguez as the second fastest men to reach to the 35-35 mark, at 118 games played. Only Eric Davis has reached the 35-35 mark faster; he accomplished the feat in 115 games.
