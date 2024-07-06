Dodgers vs Brewers on July 6: How to Watch, Predictions, and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers come into Saturday's contest fresh off a win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, Catcher Will Smith hit three home runs to help propel the Dodgers to a needed victory. Los Angeles sits in first place within the National League West division, holding a record of 54-35 on the season. As for the Brewers, they are in first place within the NL Central division, clinging onto a record of 52-37 for the season.
Here's what else you need to know about the game today:
How to Watch
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: SportsNet LA, FOX
• Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -123 / Brewers +105
• Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending left-hander James Paxton (7-2, 4.28 ERA) to the mound in this one. He was lit up in his last outing against the San Francisco Giants so the veteran will be looking to bounce back. Milwaukee is throwing out right-hander Freddy Peralta (6-4, 3.83 ERA) to counter as the Brewers look to even the three-game series up.
Los Angeles slow played last night but should be able to carry the late-game offense over into today. Look for the Dodgers to grab the victory here.
Dodgers 6, Brewers 4
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER