Dodgers vs Cardinals Won’t Start on Time on Friday
The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game road trip starting Friday; however, their series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals won't begin on time due to rainy weather.
The start time is to be determined, but first pitch was originally scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.
The Dodgers lineup will face Cardinals right-handed pitcher Sonny Gray at Busch Stadium in the series opener, but when that will be is up in the air.
Gray is 6-1 with a 3.65 ERA and 76 strikeouts on the season. A few notable changes from the Dodgers lineup include Will Smith getting the day off and Hyeseong Kim remaining out of the lineup.
The Dodgers have rookie catcher Dalton Rushing starting behind the plate. He will catch for left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski, who will be on the mound for the Dodgers Friday.
Kim is dealing with an injury after fouling a ball off his foot, but manager Dave Roberts said a stint on the injured list is not necessary.
While the Dodgers remain first in the National League West, a competitive division race means every game matters. L.A. will look to set the tone for this road trip in Friday's series opener against St. Louis.
