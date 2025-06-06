Dodgers Manager Provides Major Injury Updates on Hyeseong Kim, Tommy Edman
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a major injury update on utility men Hyeseong Kim and Tommy Edman. There was concern this week that one or both players would require a stint on the injured list.
Edman tweaked his ankle earlier this week, the same one that required him to miss three weeks in May. Meanwhile, Kim appeared to be in some pain after fouling a ball off his foot Wednesday.
The Dodgers had outfielders James Outman and Esteury Ruiz join the big league team on the taxi squad as a precaution in case Kim or Edman required time away.
Ahead of the Dodgers' 6-5 comeback win over the New York Mets Thursday, Roberts provided an encouraging update on both utility men.
“Looks like we’re out of the clear with those two active guys,” Roberts said.
Edman is hitting .242 with nine home runs, 29 runs batted in and an OPS of .748 this season. The 30-year-old is the gift that keeps on giving for L.A. as he was acquired at last year's trade deadline and immediately made an impact since joining the team.
Edman's versatility allows the Dodgers to place the National League Championship Series MVP in both the outfield and infield, depending on what's needed that day. However, Edman has mostly spent the 2025 campaign at second base.
Kim was signed by the Dodgers last offseason to a three-year, $12.5 million deal. The infielder joined the defending champions with four Gold Glove awards at shortstop and second base in Korea Baseball Organization.
The 26-year-old did not start the season with the big league team as he struggled at the plate in spring training. However, Kim was called up once Edman was sidelined by an ankle injury.
Originally, Kim was meant to be a temporary call up but made a case for the Dodgers to permanently keep him on the roster. Kim is hitting .404 with two home runs, seven RBIs and a .994 OPS across 52 at-bats this season.
