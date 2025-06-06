Dodgers Manger Opens Up on Reduced Role for Top Prospect
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts talked about catcher Dalton Rushing's adjustment period to the major league level, where he has featured in just nine games.
“I think the catching part of it has been fantastic,” Roberts said. “Certainly, he’s used to getting hits, which have been more difficult [to come by]. But this is the role. We have an All-Star catcher, so he has to make the adjustment as a young player. It’s certainly not easy, but he’s getting some runway and some opportunities.”
The Dodgers called up Rushing from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 14, and he made his debut the following night against the Athletics. He recorded a multi-hit game in his debut, then again in his second game against the Angels, but has struggled for hits since. Rushing is batting .233 with a .625 OPS, and has a strikeout rate north of 50%.
He hit first first big league home run against the New York Yankees May 31 against a position player.
Before his call up, Rushing had a fantastic spell in Oklahoma City, where he batted .308 and had a .938 OPS. He had five home runs and 17 runs batted in through 31 games with the Comets this season.
All-Star catcher Will Smith currently sits ahead of the rookie in the pecking order, and it will be a tall task to dislodge him from the starting spot for the foreseeable future. Smith leads the National League in on-base percentage and is having a career year, posting a .928 OPS as well as his highest ever OPS+, a mark of 166.
The Dodgers drafted Rushing in the second round in 2022, and he has been their No. 1 prospect since the 2024 season. The Dodgers DFA'd longtime catcher Austin Barnes to make room for Rushing on the active roster before his call up.
As Roberts said, the Dodgers will be patient with Rushing, and hope he can produce how he did upon reaching the majors. Rushing will get an opportunity to make an impact in the Dodgers' series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals, which begins Friday at 5:15 p.m.
