Dodgers vs Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More For Series Opener
The Dodgers will give the ball to Landon Knack in the opener of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants on Friday. Since 2019, the Dodgers hold a 54-32 record over the Giants with a commanding plus-136 run differential. More impressively, they have won 14 of their last 18 encounters at Oracle Park.
Here's what else you need to know about tonight's game:
How to Watch
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Streaming: MLB.tv (free, out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -102 / Giants -118
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
Rookie Landon Knack has a 2.10 ERA, while Logan Webb, with a 3.16 ERA, will take the mound for the Giants. Given Webb's recent struggles and the Dodgers' potent lineup, the Dodgers have an unusually good chance of extending their winning streak to five against the Giants' ace.
More
• Gavin Stone’s shutout victory over the White Sox on Wednesday was the first by a Dodgers rookie since Hyun-Jin Ryu in 2013.
• Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani has homered in five of his last six games and has driven in runs in a franchise record 10 consecutive games.
• Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman has an OPS of 1.069 (.333/.426/.643 slash line) in June, third among all qualified National Leaguers.
