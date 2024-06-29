Dodgers vs Giants on June 29: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers come into Saturday's game looking for some redemption following a poor outing on Friday. Los Angeles dropped the first game of its three-game series with the San Francisco Giants on a walk-off home run. The Dodgers enter this game with a record of 51-32 on the season, sitting in first place within the National League West division. The Giants come into this game with a record of 40-43, currently slotted in third place within the NL West.
Here's what else you need to know about the game today:
How to Watch
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: SportsNet LA, FOX
• Time: 4:15 p.m. PT
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -233 / Giants +194
• Over/under: 7.5
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending right-hander Tyler Glasnow (8-5, 2.88 ERA) to the mound in this one. He has been incredible for Los Angeles all season and they will need another strong performance from him this time around. San Francisco is countering with left-hander Erik Miller (2-2, 3.79 ERA) in this contest. After a poor performance last night, the Dodgers bats wake up and take the win to even the series up.
Dodgers 7, Giants 4
More
• Glasnow has been stellar of late, only allowing one earned run over his last 14 innings of work.
• The Dodgers' long 24-game streak of winning following infielder Miguel Rojas getting a hit came to a close last night with their loss.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
