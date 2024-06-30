Dodgers vs Giants on June 30: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers come into Sunday's rubber match with the San Francisco Giants looking to take the series. Los Angeles exploded for seven runs in the extra innings frame last night to take the win. The Dodgers enter this contest with a record of 52-32 on the year, sitting in first place within the National League West. The Giants come into this matchup with a record of 40-44, currently sitting in third place within the NL West.
Here's what else you need to know about the game today:
How to Watch
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: SportsNet LA, FOX
• Time: 1:05 p.m. PT
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -136 / Giants +114
• Over/under: 9
Prediction
The Dodgers are sending left-hander James Paxton (7-1, 3.39 ERA) to the mound in this one. He has been great for Los Angeles all season and will look for more of the same. Paxton has been effective in limiting runs this year so look for him to try to set into a rhythm early on for Los Angeles.
The Dodgers bats came alive last night and they roll that into another win here.
Dodgers 5, Giants 4
More
• Dodgers are the first MLB team to score seven or more runs with no outs in an extra inning since 1966.
• Paxton has only allowed two runs over his last 18 innings of work.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER