Dodgers vs Phillies: Starter Goes on IL, Michael Peterson Returns Ahead of Series Opener
The Dodgers welcomed back relief pitcher Michael Peterson for their series opener against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday, but his addition came at a cost: reliever Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 15-day injured list with back stiffness.
Here's what else you need to know for the series opener in Philadelphia:
How To Watch
• Time: 3:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Citizens Bank Park, Phildelphia
• TV: SportsNet LA, TBS (out of market only). Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Phillies -162, Dodgers +136
• Over/under: 9
Predictions
Phillies starter Zack Wheeler, with a strong 9-4 record and a solid 2.74 ERA, is expected to lead the way for Philadelphia. The Phillies also welcomed back two of their better hitters, Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, from the injured list prior to the game. Dodgers starter Bobby Miller, with an ERA of 6.12, will need to deliver a standout performance to keep the Dodgers in the game. Given the recent struggles of the Dodgers' offense and Miller’s inconsistency, the Phillies have an edge on paper.
More
• Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is the first MLB player with 20 steals and 20 home runs this season. He ranks second in the league in home runs (28), runs (72), extra-base hits (53), and total bases (221), while standing fourth with a batting average of .314.
• Freddie Freeman needs two doubles to reach 500 for his career.
• The Dodgers (55-36) and Phillies (58-32) have the two best records in the National League.
