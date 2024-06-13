Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers vs Rangers: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Mar 25, 2023; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Cavan Biggio (8) looks on against the Detroit Tigers at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
The Dodgers acquired infielder/outfielder Cavan Biggio from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for minor league pitcher Braydon Fisher early Wednesday. Biggio, who has a career average of .227 with 48 home runs and 176 RBI over six seasons, is batting ninth and playing third base in his Dodgers debut:

The Dodgers will start Walker Buehler, who has a 1-3 record with a 4.82 ERA this season. His most recent outing saw him give up 3 runs in just 3.0 innings pitched against Pittsburgh. Overall, his first six starts suggest room for growth in Buehler's return from his second Tommy John surgery.

Here's what else you need to know about Wednesday's game:

How to Watch

Time: 7:10 p.m. PT

TV: SportsNet LA, MLB Network (out of market only)

Radio: 570-AM

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers +166, Rangers -140

Over/under: 8.5

Odds courtesy of DraftKings.com

Predictions

Buehler’s consistency at home and solid career stats against the Rangers (1-0 with a 1.80 ERA) auger will for the turnaround game he is seeking. However, Jon Gray’s impressive season (2.12 ERA and 60 strikeouts) and reliable road performances make the Rangers a formidable opponent. If Gray and the Rangers can contain reigning NL Player of the Week Teoscar Hernández, they have a chance to avenge a lopsided 15-2 loss in the series opener.

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts is batting .309 with an OPS of .917 — .933 against right-handers.

Rookie Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages has maintained a .400 batting average over his last 12 games.

Over the past five games, Hernández has a batting average of .500 and leads the Dodgers with 17 home runs and 50 RBI on the season.

