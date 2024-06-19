Dodgers vs Rockies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Game 2
The Mookie Betts-less era of the Dodgers' 2024 season got off on the right foot Monday. Shohei Ohtani stepped into the leadoff spot and went 3 for 5 with a walk in the Dodgers' 9-5 victory over the Rockies at Coors Field. Colorado will look for revenge in Game 2 of the four-game series on Tuesday.
Here's what you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 5:40 p.m. PT
• Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -192 / Rockies +160
• Over/Under: 11
Predictions
Walker Buehler hasn't quite found his stride this season, posting a 1-4 record with a 4.64 ERA. His performance at Coors Field is unlikely to improve those numbers. He's 3-1 with a 4.89 ERA in 11 games (nine starts) in the Mile High stadium in his career. Despite the injury to Betts, the Dodgers still boast a potent offense despite injuries. With Austin Gomber (1-4, 4.26 ERA) showing signs of regression, the Dodgers should find some success. My prediction: the total runs will surpass 12.
More
• The Dodger bullpen has been exceptional recently, with an ERA of 2.43 in their last 50 games, second-best in MLB. Their season ERA of 3.14 also ranks second in the Majors.
• Ohtani continues to impress with a .944 OPS in June, even though it's a slight notch below his .988 OPS for the season. He currently stands ten steals away from his career-high of 26, achieved back in 2021.
• Freddie Freeman is maintaining a .342 batting average since May 24 and on Monday tied a franchise record with five walks in a single game.