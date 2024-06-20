Dodgers vs. Rockies: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More for Series Finale
The Dodgers' 7-6 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday marked a reversal of fortunes from Tuesday, when the Rockies allowed the Dodgers to rally for seven runs in the ninth inning. This time it was the Dodgers' turn to lose on a ninth-inning rally, and the decision to remove Teoscar Hernández for Chris Taylor loomed large.
Thursday, Gavin Stone takes the ball for the Dodgers in the series finale. Here's what you need to know about the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 12:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Streaming: MLB.tv (out of market only)
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -205 / Rockies +170
• Over/under: 12
Predictions
The Dodgers are favored for a reason. The Dodgers' offense showed promise even in their loss Wednesday. Stone has been consistent, with a 7-2 record and 2.53 ERA. Rockies starter Ty Blach has struggled, posting a 3-4 record with a 4.65 ERA. Stone has allowed five earned runs over his last 17.2 innings and holds a 2-0 record in that time. Meanwhile, Blach has given up 10 earned runs over his last 15.2 innings. Blach's 3.13 ERA in 20 career games (nine starts) against the Dodgers nonwithstanding, he's thrown 50.1 innings with only 27 strikeouts and has a 5.06 ERA over his last seven starts.
More
• The Dodgers' bullpen has been strong this season. Alex Vesia in particular has maintained a 1.10 ERA and a 0.83 WHIP, putting him at the forefront of relief pitchers this season. The bullpen's overall ERA of 2.54 ranks as the third-best in baseball, showcasing their effectiveness in closing games despite occasional setbacks.
• New leadoff hitter Shohei Ohtani has a .467 batting average since taking over for Mookie Betts atop the lineup.