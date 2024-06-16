Dodgers vs Royals on June 16: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
Following a tough loss last night, the Los Angeles Dodgers enter into the final game of their three-game series with the Kansas City Royals looking for some redemption. The two teams have split the series so far so this is the rubber game between them. Los Angeles enters with a record of 43-29 on the season, good for first in the National League West. As for the Royals, they hold a record of 41-31, sitting in second place within the American League Central.
Can the Dodgers take the series? Or will the Royals spoil the fun?
How to Watch
• Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
• Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles
• TV: SportsNet LA
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Dodgers -223 / Royals +200
• Over/under: 8
Pitching Matchup and Prediction
The Dodgers are sending ace right-hander Tyler Glasnow (6-5, 3.24 ERA) to the mound in this one. He will look to help them grab the series over the Royals and bounce back from his last outing against the New York Yankees. He allowed five runs over six innings of work but did strike out 12 batters. Kansas City is sending Brady Singer (4-3, 3.30 ERA) to counter Glasnow, setting up a good matchup.
Los Angeles needs a good outing from their ace pitcher but it won't be enough. Kansas City gets the big hit late in the game to get the win.
Royals 4, Dodgers 3
Starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto exited the game on Saturday after just two innings. He left due to tightness in his triceps and is likely heading for the injured list.
If Yamamoto is out for an extended amount of time, it'll be another addition to the long line of Los Angeles arms that are hurt.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
