Dodgers vs Yankees on June 9: How to Watch, Odds, Lineups, Predictions and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers come in after a massive 11-3 win over the New York Yankees last night. They will be looking to sweep the Bronx Bombers on the road, showing their overall strength. The Dodgers hold a record of 41-25, currently sitting in first place within the National League West division. New York will be looking to avoid the sweep at home, giving their fans some hope down the line. The Yankees hold a record of 45-21 and are in first place within the American League East.
How to Watch
Time: 4:10 p.m. PT / 7:10 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+
Odds
Moneyline: Dodgers -133, Yankees +113
Over/under: 8.5
Predictions
Right-hander Tyler Glasnow takes the ball for the Dodgers in this game as the team looks to sweep the Yankees. Glasnow's start was moved up so he could face off against New York in this primetime matchup. He is familiar with the Yankees due to his time with the Tampa Bay Rays, making this an intriguing contest. The Yankees are countering with Luis Gil (8-1, 1.82 ERA) and he will look to stop the bleeding.
The Dodgers have made a massive statement so far this series but the Yankees are still a very good team. They finally break through and avoid the sweep.
Yankees 7, Dodgers 6
More
Glasnow hasn't received a single run of support over his last five outings. Los Angeles will need to help their starter out if they want to earn the sweep.
Teoscar Hernández continued his strong season, hitting two home runs last night. He has stamped his impact on his series and will look to do more of the same tonight.