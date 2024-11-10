Dodgers Want to Extend Dave Roberts This Offseason, Says GM
Dave Roberts came into the postseason mildly on the hot seat after failing to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers past the first round of the playoffs two seasons prior in 2022 and 2023. The Dodgers were unsatisfied with their recent playoff performances, and if the Dodgers exited in the first round once again — especially after the acquisitions the Dodgers made last season — there was a chance they could have moved on from Roberts.
One month later with a second World Series victory in tow, Roberts has not only secured his job, but likely an extension as well. At the MLB GM Meetings, Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes said that the team is looking to finalize an extension with Roberts this offseason. He noted that he sees Roberts as the manager for the long haul, though no extension talks have taken place yet.
Roberts solidified once again why he deserves to be the Dodgers' manager going forward. Since taking over as the team's manager in 2016, Roberts has emerged as one of the top managers in MLB with a Hall of Fame worthy resumé.
Over the course of his tenure with the Dodgers, Roberts has led the Dodgers to the postseason in every single season. The Dodgers have won the National League West division in all but one of those years, and even set the single-season franchise wins record in 2022 with 111. The Dodgers have made the World Series four times under Roberts, bringing home titles in 2020 and now in 2024.
Roberts is currently fourth on the all-time MLB win percentage rankings, and first among active managers. He has a .627 win percentage, which only ranks behind Vic Harris, Rube Foster, and Dave Malarcher. He additionally has the sixth-most postseason wins among managers with 56. He overall has a 851-506 regular season record, and a 56-44 record in the postseason.
Aside from all he has achieved over his career, Roberts handled adversity especially well this season. He organized a meeting in September after Tyler Glasnow was ruled out for the season, a meeting that several players credited for turning the season around. He managed numerous injuries that limited the team to just three starters, and still led his team to a World Series victory.