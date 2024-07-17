Dodgers, White Sox Discussing 3 Players Ahead of Trade Deadline: Report
The July 30 trade deadline is less than two weeks away, and the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly still engaged in conversations with the Chicago White Sox regarding three players.
Left-handed starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and outfielders Luis Robert Jr. and Tommy Pham are reportedly all on the trade block and have intrigued the Los Angeles front office.
The Athletic's Jim Bowden recently identified the needs of all 30 Major League Baseball teams detailing who they should attempt to trade and why. This is what he had to say about the Dodgers:
"The Dodgers have dealt with extensive injuries to their starting pitchers and position players and are hoping they can get most of them healed for a deep October run. But we’ve come to expect big moves from this club at the trade deadline, and this year shouldn’t be any different. The Dodgers have made inquiries with several teams about outfielders, starting pitchers, and relievers. They’ve had discussions with the White Sox about several of their players, including Garrett Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., and Tommy Pham, and those talks are expected to continue throughout the month."
There isn't a guarantee that the White Sox are willing to part ways with Robert. He is having a disappointing season and would bring a greater return if they hang on to him for another year and he improves during the second half. However, he's only one year removed from a 38-homer 2023 season in which he collected a Silver Slugger award and some downballot MVP votes.
Crochet is a bargain, but could be on a pitch count in the months leading up to the postseason. He leads the American League in starts (20) and strikeouts (150) after converting from the bullpen, but his 107.1 innings are a career-high.
Pham has experience playing all three outfield positions and fills the hole left behind by an injury to Jayson Heyward. He is hitting .264 with a .339 on-base percentage in 60 games.