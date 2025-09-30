Dodgers Wild Card Roster Updates: Max Muncy, Roki Sasaki, Will Smith and More
The Los Angeles Dodgers are assembling their roster for the National League Wild Card series, and manager Dave Roberts provided updates on the status of several key team members on Monday.
The Dodgers are facing the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, holding home field advantage for all three games if needed.
The series begins on Tuesday at 6 p.m. PT, marking the first step for the Dodgers to defend their World Series title.
Here are updates on Dodgers players who are on the roster bubble or have lingering injuries.
Is Max Muncy Playing in The Wild Card?
Muncy has been battling leg bruising, but he is set to be avaibile on Tuesday, likely powering through the injury for the playoff run.
“Everything feels good. I’ll be available for tomorrow,” Muncy said, according to Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain.
The third baseman has battled several injuries this season, including a knee injury and an oblique injury.
Muncy has a proven track record of delivering once October arrives, and his slugging can change the course of a game.
Dodgers’ Wild Card Starting Pitchers
The Dodgers revealed their rotation for the series against the Reds — Blake Snell will pitch Game 1, followed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, and Shohei Ohtani for the final game, if needed.
Snell and Yamamoto are the two best pitchers for long outings on the Dodgers. Both can throw well past 100 pitches if needed, helping to ease the burden on the bullpen, which is an Achilles heel for Los Angeles.
Ohtani has the best stuff on the team and can consistently deliver, but considering the wear he will incur from hitting every day, he likely won't be pushed too hard.
Will Smith Injury Update
Roberts said he was "encouraged" by catcher Will Smith's progress on Monday, according to Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times.
Smith is set to take part in Monday's live batting pratice which will be the deciding moment for his status in the Wild Card.
If he powers through, he could be a "viable" option for the roster, according to Roberts.
Roki Sasaki Expected Status Revealed
Japanese sensation Roki Sasaki is expected to be on the roster, Roberts said. He had been rehabbing an injury in the minor leagues after missing months with a shoulder problem.
"The way he threw, the big games he's pitched in before, that's something I can trust," Roberts said.
Sasaki had a rocky start to the season, but his relief outings since coming back off the injured list have inspired confidence in the organization.
His stuff should help the bullpen when facing right-handed hitters.
Tommy Edman Injury Update
Utility man Tommy Edman is set to rejoin the lineup after his nagging ankle injury flared up again last week.
He has been dealing with ankle issues at several points this season, but Edman is set to join the team in the Wild Card series.
