Dodgers' Will Smith Won't Play in 2 Games vs Rockies This Week
In years past, the All-Star break has been a critical demarcation point for Dodgers catcher Will Smith.
In 2024, Smith was hitting .272 at the break with a .346 on-base percentage and .492 slugging percentage. His .838 OPS made him an obvious choice to appear in his second consecutive All-Star Game.
Yet after the break, Smith's offensive numbers took a nosedive (.206/.295/.331) that continued into the postseason. The Dodgers won the World Series in spite of, not because of, Smith's eight hits in 85 October plate appearances.
In 2023 (.279/.396/.494 before the break, .242/.320/.381 after) and 2022 (.272/.364/.478 before the break, .246/.317/.448 after), it was more of the same from Smith.
To be fair, this is a common phenomenon among catchers, whose defensive workload is easily the most burdensome of any position in baseball.
The Dodgers' coaches and front office are aware of it. Their decision to cut ties with veteran backup Austin Barnes in May was driven in part by the need for more offense on Smith's days off — and, hopefully, more days off for Smith.
Dalton Rushing's output (.202/.269/.298, 59 OPS+) has been better than that of Barnes (.214/.233/.286, 45 OPS+), though not by much. The Dodgers were still careful enough not to have Smith start behind the plate in a day game immediately following a night game until Sunday.
Smith went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in the series finale against the San Diego Padres.
With only six weeks left in the regular season, the Dodgers are monitoring Smith's workload carefully. He will not start in two of the four games against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, manager Dave Roberts told reporters after Sunday's game.
Even the decision to start Smith on Sunday was not made without careful consideration.
“I think part of it is we’ve done a very good job of kind of building equity with him as far as the workload and being able to push him at certain times," Roberts told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. "I think for me, in talking to him, he feels good. It makes sense (Sunday).”
Smith has 387 plate appearances this season while appearing in 97 games. That makes him only one of 10 catchers with enough appearances to qualify for the batting title. Alejandro Kirk (Blue Jays), Hunter Goodman (Rockies), J.T. Realmuto (Phillies), Shea Langeliers (Athletics), William Contreras (Brewers), Ryan Jeffers (Twins), Yainer Diaz (Astros), Cal Raleigh (Mariners) and Salvador Perez (Royals) are the others.
