Surprise Dodgers Player Listed as Potential Trade Candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers conundrum at catcher, which could result in former top prospect Dalton Rushing being traded for a more urgent need.
The Dodgers have a genuine starting catcher in Will Smith, who is likely to play almost every day due to his improved defense and strong hitting, which often goes unnoticed on the star-packed team.
Smith consistently delivers clutch hits and over a season, he usually ranks as a top hitter for his position and the league overall, which is rare for someone who moonlights as a full-time catcher.
However, the organization also has Rushing in the mix, a highly-touted player who was the top prospect for Los Angeles until he was promoted to Smith's backup.
He made 142 at-bats, hitting .204/.258/.582 with four home runs, 24 RBIs, and posting a lackluster 63 OPS+.
While Rushing didn't produce good results at the batter's box, he maintained a solid approach, and his bat quickly made contact with the ball, resulting in hard contact when he connected.
Over time, Rushing should become a valuable pitcher for any team; however, the Dodgers have needs in the outfield and bullpen, which could make him a trade piece.
The Dodgers only have two catchers on the 40-man roster at the moment, but a replacement-level backup should not be hard to find, while starting outfielders or a high-leverage bullpen arm cost a good deal of resources.
For this reason, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed Rushing as a trade candidate.
"Rushing was the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect in 2024, and while he underwhelmed at the plate in a backup role in 2025 (four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .582 OPS in 53 games), he remains one of the top catching prospects in the game," Feinsand wrote.
"With Will Smith locked up through 2033, Rushing’s long-term fit on the roster remains unknown. The Dodgers don’t have another catcher on their 40-man roster, so while they’re not itching to move Rushing, using him as the centerpiece for a big trade wouldn’t be a shock."
Rushing could very well stay and develop with the Dodgers, who seem to believe in the player, and that is the likely outcome this winter, but if a team comes with an aggressive offer, it will be a decision for the front office to make.
