Dodgers World Series Winning Pitcher Signs With Yankees, Will Make Opening Day Roster
A former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher found a new home on Monday, and has already been informed he'll be on his new team's Opening Day roster.
Left-handed pitcher Ryan Yarbrough, who recently opted out of his deal with the Toronto Blue Jays, has signed a one-year deal with the New York Yankees worth $2 million, with an additional $250,000 in incentives.
Yarbrough was already with the Yankees on Monday, and will be on the Opening Day roster just days after opting out of his deal with the team's American League East rival.
Yarbrough, 33, joined the Dodgers at the 2023 trade deadline from the Kansas City Royals. He appeared in 11 games with the Dodgers in the second half of the 2023 season, and another 32 games in the first half of the 2024 season.
Then, he was designated for assignment, and traded at the 2024 deadline in exchange for outfielder Kevin Kiermaier.
Yarbrough debuted in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and was with the team until 2022. Then, he started bouncing around the league, and now will play for his fourth team in three years.
Yarbrough has a career 4.21 ERA across 196 appearances both as a starter and long reliever. He doesn't throw hard or get many strikeouts, but he's great at inducing soft contact and giving his team length out of the bullpen.
Yarbrough had a 4.16 ERA with the Dodgers across 43 appearances and 106 innings pitched.
