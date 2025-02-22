Dodgers Would Acquire $313 Million Superstar in Wild 5-Player Blockbuster Trade Idea
The Los Angeles Dodgers have made a huge splash in free agency this winter, but could the reigning World Series champions make a blockbuster trade ahead of Opening Day?
After all the activity throughout the offseason from the Dodgers front office, it would be a mistake to count the team out from anything.
While many baseball fans speculated Nolan Arenado could be the star trade acquisition for L.A., reports confirmed earlier this week the Dodgers never matched the 10-time Gold Glover's interest.
However, that does not mean the Dodgers are not looking to add a third baseman. Although Max Muncy is penciled in as the team's third baseman, his contract with the Dodgers ends after the 2025 season.
With Muncy's contract ending soon, it's not too outlandish to think the Dodgers have their sights set on another third baseman. Right?
According to Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer, a divorce is imminent for Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox.
Since the arrival of newly-signed Alex Bregman to Boston, the obvious question was who would occupy the hot corner in 2025 for the Red Sox. While Devers is younger than Bregman, it appeared Boston was considering shifting the 28-year-old to designated hitter to allow Bregman to play third.
Devers expressed frustration with the organization, which comes as no surprise given he signed an 11-year, $331 million contract in 2023 to be the franchise's third baseman.
“I believe in people’s word and I take it to heart and I was very surprising that they would suggest that,” Devers said through an interpreter of a possible position change.
Bregman also commented on the awkward situation, but he appeared to be fine with playing anywhere for Boston.
“I think everybody here believes in their abilities and I think all of us here believe if we all put together a good effort this season, we have a really good chance of being a winning baseball team,” Bregman told reporters. “For me, I can only talk for myself, but I’ll play wherever helps the team win.”
With Devers unhappy about the potential position change, a trade involving the Dodgers is plausible. The reigning World Series champions have plenty of talent to give up, and in return, would receive their third baseman of the future in Devers.
And so, the potential trade from Rymer would be: "Los Angeles Dodgers get 3B Rafael Devers; Boston Red Sox get 3B/1B Max Muncy, INF/OF Chris Taylor, RHP Bobby Miller, SS Alex Freeland (Dodgers No. 4)."
The Dodgers get yet another superstar, and Boston gets two potential future stars in Miller and Freeland. The Red Sox also save a bunch of money with Muncy and Taylor on expiring contracts. That will allow them to spend big next offseason — maybe on someone like Vladimir Guerrero Jr?
