Dodgers Fan Favorite Pitcher Considering Retirement Ahead of 2025 Season
Three-time World Series champion right-handed relief pitcher Joe Kelly is reportedly considering retirement.
Kelly revealed the possibility of retiring to Rod Bradford on the Baseball Isn’t Boring podcast.
"I'm not 100 percent yet," Kelly said. "I want to see if I get to 100 percent."
His decision to retire is not concrete as he is continuing to prepare for a potential return in 2025. Kelly is waiting to see how he progresses through his throwing training to see if he is able to reach his full potential.
"Eventually," Kelly said when asked if he'll get healthy. "We'll see. And if I don't, then f--- it. But I want to get there first" before reaching out to interested teams about signing a contract for 2025.
Kelly’s retirement would be the third for the Dodgers since winning the 2024 World Series. Right-handed reliever Daniel Hudson and outfielder Kevin Kiermaier also opted for retirement after the victory.
Kelly, who will turn 37 in June, is currently a free agent and has not signed with an MLB team. He also dealt with a shoulder injury throughout last season that forced him to miss the Dodgers postseason run.
The shoulder injury also sidelined Kelly for two months of the regular season. He was able to return to the mound in July but re-injured his shoulder in September.
The veteran has not been able to replicate his productivity from the 2020 and 2021 seasons he spent with the Dodgers, where he posted a 1.80 and 2.86 ERA, respectively.
Kelly held a 1-1 record and logged a 4.78 ERA while throwing 35 strikeouts across 35 appearances in 2024. He had two save opportunties but failed to record a save last season.
Kelly’s 2020 season with Los Angeles was the best of his career and concluded with the second World Series title of his career. Kelly won his first World Series title with the Boston Red Sox in 2018.
After the 2021 season, Kelly elected free agency after three years with Los Angeles. The Chicago White Sox signed the Anaheim, California native and Kelly spent one full season with the franchise before landing back in Los Angeles.
At the 2023 trade deadline, the White Sox traded Kelly along with right-handed pitcher Lance Lynn to the Dodgers in exchange for right fielder Trayce Thompson and right-handed pitchers Nick Nastrini and Jordan Leasure.
It is unlikely Kelly will see another season with the Dodgers, who have recently reinforced their bullpen with Kirby Yates and Tanner Scott.