Dodgers Would Lose 3 Top Prospects in Blockbuster Trade for All-Star Outfielder
The Los Angeles Dodgers have arguably one of the best rosters in Major League Baseball, but could they get even better at the trade deadline?
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer seems to think so. While the Dodgers haven't publicly expressed interest in Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran, Rymer believes the defending champions could use the All-Star in left field.
Duran is hitting .274 with four home runs, 35 RBIs, and an OPS of .756 on the season. Meanwhile, Dodgers left fielder Michael Conforto is hitting .168 with three home runs, 10 RBIs, and a .577 OPS.
Rymer proposes quite the trade package for Duran, which includes the Dodgers letting go of three of their best prospects in rookie catcher Dalton Rushing, left-handed pitcher Jackson Ferris, and shortstop Emil Morales.
The Dodgers were previously linked to outfielder Luis Robert Jr., but tabled trade talks with the Chicago White Sox. The return package reportedly included James Outman and a Dodgers top prospect.
It remains to be seen whether the Dodgers would gut their farm system for an outfielder, but it seems unlikely. While production at left field is not up to par given the ongoing struggles of Conforto, Dodgers brass remains optimistic he will turn a corner.
General manager Brandon Gomes went as far to say he expects Conforto to remain a staple in the Dodgers lineup for the remainder of the season.
“I think Michael’s in a fine place,” Gomes said. “He’s going to keep getting those opportunities, and we fully expect him to return to, from this point forward, what he’s done versus especially right-handed pitching historically. That’s not something we’re looking at right now.”
Conforto doesn't have a proven track record for the Dodgers, but the outfielder ripped an RBI single into left field to help the Dodgers secure a 6-5 comeback win over the Mets Thursday. This could be the turning point for the left fielder, and regardless, it doesn't appear like the Dodgers will make a splash at this summer's deadline for Duran or any other outfielder on the trade block.
