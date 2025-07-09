Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Replaced by Reds Pitcher on NL All-Star Team
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is out of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and will be replaced by Cincinnati pitcher Andrew Abbott.
Yamamoto is scheduled to pitch on Sunday, making him ineligible to pitch in Tuesday's game.
The Japanese right-hander gave up five runs in his latest outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
He only threw a total of 41 pitches in what was the worst start of his MLB career so far.
This story will be updated...
