Dodgers’ Yoshinobu Yamamoto Replaced by Reds Pitcher on NL All-Star Team

Jul 7, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Image
Los Angeles Dodgers ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto is out of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game and will be replaced by Cincinnati pitcher Andrew Abbott.

Yamamoto is scheduled to pitch on Sunday, making him ineligible to pitch in Tuesday's game.

The Japanese right-hander gave up five runs in his latest outing on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

He only threw a total of 41 pitches in what was the worst start of his MLB career so far.

This story will be updated...

Published
