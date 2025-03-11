Dodgers' Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Warmup Interrupted by Horses
Imagine warming up in the outfield on a backfield at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., when all of a sudden the Budweiser Clydedales go racing by.
That is what happened to Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto on Monday.
The right-hander struck out seven over five innings in a 6-2 over the Arizona Diamondbacks. He gave up one run on four hits. The horses clearly didn't bother him too much.
Monday's start keeps Yamamoto in line to start Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs in Japan for Game 1 of the Tokyo Series.
For manager Dave Roberts, handing the ball to Yamamoto is more than just an average start.
“Truth be told, it’s his country,” Roberts said of Yamamoto. “I think it’s bigger than the Dodgers. It’s about baseball, and it makes the most sense for him to start the first game of the season in Tokyo.
“We’re all baseball fans here. How many opportunities would you get to pitch for a major league team going back there? This is probably a one-time shot for these guys. So, yeah, this is great.”
Yamamoto is grateful for the opportunity.
“I’m very much looking forward to it. It’s been a while since the last time I pitched there,” said Yamamoto via his interpreter.
Yamamoto hasn't pitched in Japan since 2023 and even his teammates are excited for him to get the ball in Japan.
“I’m excited for them,” Blake Snell said. “They get to play in front of the people. That’s where they’re from and they get to show their talent. It’s such a great feeling.
“They get to do that and represent.”
The hype surrounding the Tokyo Series is nothing new for Yamamoto. He's used to playing in front of big crowds and under bright lights. Because of that, Roberts doesn't think the moment will be too big for his starter.
“These Japanese superstars, they’re built differently,” he said. “Pitching in huge games since they were young, pitching in the WBC, understanding expectations, they’re just really tough guys and very resilient.”
Roki Sasaki is expected to pitch the second game of the Tokyo Series and will make his final spring training start Tuesday.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.