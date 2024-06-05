Dogs Invade Dodger Stadium in Something You Have to See to Believe
Sunday at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers redefined the meaning of 'Dodger Dog' in a way that one has to see to believe.
The official attendance for Sunday's 4-0 win over the Colorado Rockies was 48,251. It's unclear whether that included seemingly thousands of pups in attendance.
The 'Pups in the Park' promotion featured a pregame parade around the warning track. Dogs were seen wearing costumes, riding on floats, or walking around celebrating the promotion. The furry friends also had their own designated section in the right field pavilion.
Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman both homered and starter Gavin Stone threw five innings of shutout, four-hit ball.
The special day was presented by Tavo, a premium pet protective brand that features a pet car seat, stroller and carrier designed to ensure the safety and comfort of our four-legged best friends during all their adventures, including for travels beyond the ballpark.
Here are a few more photos from the glorious day: