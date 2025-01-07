Ex-Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Trying to Get 2017 Astros Member to Join Red Sox
Now that Walker Buehler has left the Los Angeles Dodgers, he is doing his best to recruit one of the stars from the 2017 Houston Astros.
Alex Bregman is a free agent and has been linked to several teams including the Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Angels, and Toronto Blue Jays, but the Boston Red Sox are ready to make their pitch to secure a long-term infielder.
Bregman was originally drafted by Boston in the 29th round of the 2012 draft. He opted to play collegiately at Louisiana State instead and then the Astros selected him No. 2 overall in 2015.
Buehler and Bregman have yet to team up in the majors, but their paths crossed in the SEC during their standout college careers. Bregman, a key player for LSU, had plenty of at-bats against Buehler., who shined at Vanderbilt. Buehler was taken 24th overall by the Dodgers that same year. The two, born just three months apart, share a connection through their collegiate and professional journeys.
“I have certainly made a pitch all over the place for him to come to Boston,” Buehler said during his introductory video call. “He and I have been buddies for a long time. We played on Team USA together a little bit in college.”
The bond between Buehler and Bregman goes beyond the baseball field as they have bonded over horse racing. They co-own a 3-year-old colt named March of Time.
“Being from Lexington (Kentucky), the horse stuff is something that I’ve always been super interested in,” Buehler explained. “Alex got into it a few years ago. I know he has some family ties with it. I got involved in this horse and there was some more of the horse that could have been purchased. So he was the one guy I called and he opted in. The horse won at Santa Anita in his first time with us. We’re pretty fired up about it.”
Bregman would be an interesting fit for the Red Sox as they don't need a third baseman but they do need a big right-handed bat. Boston would most likely slot him in at second base.
Manager Alex Cora has been advocating for Boston to pursue Alex Bregman, a player he formed a strong bond with while coaching in Houston in 2017. However, according to a recent report from MassLive, there is division within the organization regarding the value of making a significant push to sign Bregman.