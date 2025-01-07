Dodgers GM Provides Latest Update on Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an in-person meeting with Roki Sasaki where no players were present and the team was given an unspecified homework assignment. Recently, general manager Brandon Gomes answered whether the Dodgers would be a part of the second round of meetings in the Sasaki sweepstakes.
More news: Dodgers World Series Champion Utility Man Signs With AL Squad
“I’m not able to say at this time," Gomes said. "I hope so."
Gomes' cryptic comments make it unclear whether the Dodgers will reach the second round of meetings. But as Sasaki narrows down his choices, his agent provided some clarity to the timeline of the Japanese phenom's signing.
“The timeline for Round 2 is going to lead right up until he signs,” Joel Wolfe said, viaWill Sammon of The Athletic. “We’re still talking and having Zoom calls. So I don’t have a precise timeline for that, like we did for the meetings. Teams will be notified at some point if there’s going to be additional meetings or travel or something like that. But other than that, I don’t believe there’s going to be any specific timeline.”
Aside from the Dodgers, there are a few other teams reportedly known to have met with Sasaki, including the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, San Diego Padres, and Texas Rangers.
Sasaki is the most popular free agent remaining on the market this winter. The 23-year-old pitcher is expected to sign in the next international signing period which opens Jan. 15.
Since the news was announced that Sasaki would be making the jump from Nippon Professional Baseball to Major League Baseball, the Dodgers were considered to be the favorites. Los Angeles was so heavily favored that people around the industry began to voice their opinions about an unwritten agreement between the Dodgers and Sasaki.
However, Wolfe quickly shut down any rumors regarding a supposed unwritten agreement between his client and the reigning World Series champions.
The Dodgers have had quite the successful offseason. The Dodgers signed starting pitcher Blake Snell, utility man Hyeseong Kim, and outfielder Michael Conforto. The team also retained reliever Blake Treinen and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. The Dodgers additionally extended utility man Tommy Edman. Most recently, they traded Gavin Lux.
However, the team's biggest needs remain with the pitching staff — one slot in the starting rotation and a high-leverage arm in the bullpen. If the Dodgers land Sasaki, the signing would fortify the rotation ahead of 2025.
More news: Gavin Lux Trade Means Dodgers Can Bring Back Fan Favorite Kiké Hernández: Opinion