Fired Giants GM Reveals Why Dodgers Have Emerged as Superteam in MLB
Farhan Zaidi is returning to the Los Angeles Dodgers front office as a special advisor, having previously served as the team’s general manager from 2014 to 2018.
In this new role, Zaidi will assist Dodgers owner Mark Walter with his other sports ventures, including the Lakers, Sparks, Chelsea FC, and the Professional Women’s Hockey League.
During Zaidi’s tenure as general manager, the Dodgers enjoyed consistent success. Under his leadership, the team won the division every year, secured its first pennant in 29 years, and developed young stars like Corey Seager, Cody Bellinger, and Walker Buehler.
Zaidi was also instrumental in acquiring Max Muncy and Chris Taylor, both of whom became key contributors to the Dodgers’ World Series championship teams in 2020 and 2024.
Zaidi’s familiarity with Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman and the organization’s structure gives him a solid understanding of how the team operates.
A big factor in the team’s success, according to Zaidi, is the Dodgers’ farm system, which provides a steady stream of homegrown talent that is a big reason why the Dodgers have emerged as a "superteam."
"A big part of [the team’s success] has been the pipeline of graduating players to the major leagues and giving them the opportunity to slowly become key pieces of the picture," Zaidi said in an interview with MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.
This season, several homegrown talents will be key contributors on the Dodgers' roster, including catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes, as well as pitchers Tony Gonsolin, Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Landon Knack, Emmet Sheehan, Bobby Miller, and Ben Casparius.
While homegrown talent may not dominate the roster, the team has used its developmental success to acquire high-impact players, building what many consider a "superteam."
Zaidi also discussed how the bullpen offers young pitchers a chance to establish themselves in the majors.
"The Dodgers bullpen is pretty stacked, but at the same time, a couple of guys are going to be brought along slowly with the long season... so maybe that will be an opportunity for some young pitchers to establish themselves."
The Dodgers’ pitching depth is certainly impressive, but as seen in 2024, pitching can quickly become a challenge. Despite having a full staff at the beginning of the season, the team ended up relying heavily on the bullpen to win the World Series.
