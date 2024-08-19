Five Dodgers Prospects Crack Midseason Top 100 List
Five Los Angeles Dodgers prospects were named to MLB.com's midseason top 100 prospects list this past week. Catcher/left field Dalton Rushing was the highest-ranked prospect at No. 39 overall, outfielder Josue de Paula came in at No. 49 overall, pitcher River Ryan landed at No. 65, shortstop Alex Freeland was No. 79, and left-hander Jackson Ferris capped off the Dodgers on the list at No. 90.
The 23-year-old Rushing currently plays for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The Dodgers' second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Rushing has played in Double-A and Triple-A for the first time this season. He was slashing .270/.378/.512 with 17 home runs and 59 RBIs in 77 games for Double-A Tulsa, leading to his promotion to Triple-A. In 11 games with Triple-A, Rushing is slashing .270/.417/.514 with 10 hits, nine runs, two home runs, and five RBIs.
Josue de Paula was promoted to High-A this year after beginning the season with Single-A. In 34 games with High-A Great Lakes, de Paula is slashing .209/.366/.287 with 24 hits, 21 runs, two home runs, and 13 RBIs. de Paula is still just 19 years old and likely has at least another full season ahead before a future MLB debut.
Ryan is the lone prospect of the five to have made his MLB debut. The 26-year-old made his MLB debut for the Dodgers on July 22 and started four games for the team this season. Ryan went 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA and 18 strikeouts through those starts, but his season was cut short after he sustained a UCL strain. Ryan is undergoing Tommy John surgery and will miss the rest of the year.
The 22-year-old Freeland also advanced to Triple-A this season. After beginning the year hitting .346 in High-A, Freeland was promoted to Double-A, where he spent 74 games and the majority of the season. He was later promoted to Triple-A, where he has now played 10 games and is slashing .231/.318/.333 with nine hits, six runs, one home run, and three RBIs.
Last, 20-year-old Ferris comes in at No. 90 as he currently pitches for Double-A Tulsa. Ferris began the year in High-A, posting a 4-4 record with a 3.39 ERA and 119 strikeouts through 20 starts. He has made two starts in Double-A since his promotion and has given up seven hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts for a 0.84 ERA.