Dodgers Offered River Ryan For Garrett Crochet But Not One Specific Prospect: Report
The Los Angeles Dodgers wanted Garrett Crochet. They made that very clear in the weeks leading up to the trade deadline.
They wanted the Chicago White Sox ace so much that they even offered recently injured rookie River Ryan in a trade package.
In a report written by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic on Friday, the Dodgers and the White Sox were still in discussion in the final hour on July 30. They did not offer catching prospect Dalton Rushing, who has moved to the outfield with fellow Louisville Cardinal Will Smith locked up for the next 10 years. However, they did offer Ryan.
"Right-hander River Ryan was among the prospects the Dodgers made available, but the White Sox had concerns about his health after he first missed the first two months of the season with a sore shoulder," writes Rosenthal. "As it turned out, Ryan suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery after making just four major-league starts."
The Dodgers, ultimately, struck a deal with the Detroit Tigers for starting pitcher Jack Flaherty and gave up a modest package including infielder Trey Sweeney, 24, and minor-league catcher Thayron Liranzo, 21.
The Philadelphia Phillies reportedly made an offer in the last 24 hours of the trade deadline for Crochet as well, per Rosenthal.
"According to sources, the Phillies did not offer righty Andrew Painter, who underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2023," Rosenthal mentioned.
Instead of a blockbuster move, the Phillies made more modest moves prior to the deadline. They brought reliever Carlos Estevez to town via trade with the Los Angeles Angels and reliever Tanner Banks from the White Sox. Austin Hays was also acquired from the Baltimore Orioles.
If Crochet ends the regular season strong, he will definitely be in high-demand this offseason.
"His earnings in arbitration the next two seasons, as projected by The Athletic’s Tim Britton, likely will be between $10 million and $15 million — an absurdly affordable price with the top starter on the free-agent market," says Rosenthal.
The White Sox's declining offers from the Dodgers might have worked out for the best. Flaherty is 2-0 for Los Angeles in three starts with a 3.78 ERA and Michael Kopech has been lights out of the bullpen.
Kopech has appeared in eight games for the Dodgers and has yet to allow a run. He has only surrendered one hit and struck out 13 in 8.1 innings of work.