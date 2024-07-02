Former Dodger, All-Star Joins NL Squad on MiLB Deal
Former Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Jake Lamb has found a new home. According to MLB.com transaction reports, Lamb has signed a minor league deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Lamb signed a minor league deal with Pittsburgh on Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Indianapolis. The 33-year-old opted out of his minor league contract with the Pirates on June 18 but rejoined the organization a little over a week later. In his time in Triple-A prior to the opt-out, he posted a .796 OPS in 234 plate appearances.
The Pirates are the former All-Star's 10th team in his career, which spans 11 years. After spending seven years in Arizona, Lamb has joined nine other organizations in four seasons, one of which includes the Dodgers.
Lamb signed a minor league deal with the Dodgers and was assigned to Triple-A in March 2022. he was called up to the big leagues in June of that season and played 25 games for the Dodgers, where he slashed .239/.338/.433 with a .771 OPS, two home runs, four RBIs, and 16 hits in 67 at-bats.
The former sixth-round draft pick in 2012 is a career .235 hitter with 96 home runs, 342 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, and a career .753 OPS in 2,309 at-bats. Lamb will search for his footing once again in Pittsburgh.